UAE Slams Israel for ‘Brutal’ Assault on Qatar

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unequivocally condemned Israel’s recent attack on Qatar, labeling it a “brutal assault” and a “treacherous Israeli aggression” that flagrantly violates international law and Qatar’s sovereignty. This strong denouncement came during an emergency summit of Arab and Muslim nations held in Doha, convened in the wake of Israel’s strike targeting Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation, expressing the nation’s full support for Qatar in confronting this aggression. A statement from the UAE delegation, reported by the state news agency Wam, emphasized the critical need for increased coordination and cooperation among regional countries to maintain stability, security, and achieve prosperity in what is described as a “dangerous phase of instability and rapid changes”.

The UAE’s condemnation extends to remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which were criticized as “hostile” and undermining regional stability. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, summoned Israel’s deputy ambassador, David Ahad Horsandy, to convey the UAE’s strong disapproval, calling the attack an “irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security”. This summoning marks a rare diplomatic move since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and Israel five years ago.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, speaking at an emergency session of the UN Security Council, highlighted the Council’s “continued failure” to act against Israel’s violations of the UN Charter. He warned that Israel’s actions, including threats of land annexations and attacks on neighboring countries, are destroying peace efforts and threatening regional stability, ultimately delaying an end to the war in Gaza. Gargash reaffirmed the centrality of international law and the sovereignty of states, calling on all countries to work together for a better future.

Regional analysts suggest that Gulf Arab states are now weighing options to demonstrate unity and deter further Israeli strikes, though they face constraints due to their reliance on US military hardware and the US’s strong backing of Israel. Potential responses could include downgrading diplomatic relations with Israel, decreasing involvement in the Abraham Accords, or activating and expanding the “Peninsula Shield Force” – a 1980s-era military pact. Furthermore, Gulf states might leverage their vast sovereign wealth funds to impose trade limitations on companies with significant stakes in the Israeli economy.

The incident has rattled Gulf states, who for decades have projected an image of stability. As Bader Al-Saif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait University, stated, “We need to take a stand now because if (we) do not, it will be other Gulf capitals next”.