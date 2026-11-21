Uganda’s multi-billion-shilling Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project has been thrown into fresh uncertainty after Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba announced the indefinite cancellation of a KSh385 billion contract awarded to Turkish construction firm Yapi Merkezi.

In a post on X on Saturday, November 21, 2026, Muhoozi said the government had terminated its agreement with the company and would seek a more suitable contractor to undertake the railway project linking Kampala to Malaba on the Kenyan border.

“We have cancelled the SGR contract with the Turkish company Yapi Merkezi indefinitely. We shall find a more suitable and effective partner soon,” he stated.

The announcement came barely 15 days after Muhoozi had approved Yapi Merkezi to proceed with the first phase of the railway following what he described as instructions from his father, President Yoweri Museveni.

“Under the direction and instructions of Mzee Museveni, I approve the Turkish company Yapi Merkezi to implement the 1st Phase of the SGR. From Malaba to Kampala,” he posted on November 6.

Muhoozi did not explain the reasons behind the latest reversal or identify a potential replacement contractor. Uganda’s Ministry of Works and Transport had also not publicly confirmed the formal termination of the agreement by the time of publication.

Uganda signed the construction contract with Yapi Merkezi in October 2024 for a 272-kilometre railway line connecting Kampala to Malaba. The project is estimated to cost approximately €2.7 billion, equivalent to about KSh385 billion.

President Museveni officially launched the project in November 2024, with construction initially expected to take about four years. However, the railway has faced delays as the government works to secure the financing required for full construction.

The government had been targeting January 2027 to conclude financing arrangements for the project before authorising full construction works. Yapi Merkezi had already undertaken preliminary activities, including railway surveys and ground investigations.

The latest announcement could also affect regional transport plans, particularly Kenya’s ongoing SGR extension from Naivasha through Kisumu to Malaba.

Kenya launched construction of the Naivasha-Malaba extension in March 2026, with the project divided into the 264-kilometre Naivasha-Kisumu section and the 107-kilometre Kisumu-Malaba section.

The two countries’ railway projects are expected to connect once completed, providing Uganda with a rail link to the Port of Mombasa through Kenya’s transport network.

Uganda’s latest announcement therefore raises fresh questions about the future of the cross-border railway connection, which is expected to strengthen regional trade and ease the movement of goods along the Northern Corridor.