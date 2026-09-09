Uganda Tells Citizens in Kenya to Regularise Stay After Ruto’s 90-Day Directive

Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, has called on Ugandan nationals living and working in Kenya to regularise their immigration and business documentation following a 90-day compliance directive from President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kadaga reassured Ugandans that Nairobi’s ultimatum is an administrative compliance measure rather than an order to expel foreign nationals. She urged affected citizens to avoid panic, comply with host country laws, and seek guidance from the Ugandan High Commission in Nairobi.

“I do not want this to be understood as an expulsion of non-Kenyans. It is a directive for foreigners to regularise and register their stay,” Kadaga said.

She specifically advised traders involved in informal commerce and hawking to secure proper work permits, business licences, and local bank accounts.

While acknowledging that East African Community (EAC) protocols guarantee the free movement, work, and establishment of citizens across partner states, Kadaga emphasized that members must respect national sovereignty and local regulations.

“We are not yet a federation. We still have a sovereignty obligation and right. But EAC protocol allows people to move, work and establish in different partner states, but it should be done in the right manner,” she noted.

Kadaga’s clarification comes amid heightened anxiety among foreign nationals—including traders from Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi—operating small-scale ventures such as selling coffee, peanuts, and secondhand clothes (mitumba). Reports indicate growing concerns over enforcement, with some Ugandans considering returning home through border points like Busia.

The directive follows an announcement by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, who stated that the Kenyan government is launching an orderly regularisation exercise targeting individuals operating without proper clearance, driven in part by efforts to protect local small-scale traders.

“Every person conducting business in Kenya is required to comply with applicable immigration, work-permit, registration and licensing requirements. Over the next 90 days, the Government will conduct an orderly regularisation exercise to facilitate compliance,” Hussein said.

Ugandan officials continue to push for administrative compliance, reminding citizens that formal registration remains the surest path to safeguarding their businesses and livelihoods within the region.