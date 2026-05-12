Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni Sworn In for Seventh Term

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has officially been sworn in for a historic seventh consecutive term, extending his nearly 40-year rule over the East African nation.

The 81-year-old leader took the oath of office on Tuesday during a heavily guarded ceremony held at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala. Thousands of supporters attended the inauguration as regional leaders and foreign dignitaries gathered to witness the event.

Museveni, who first came to power in 1986 as a rebel leader, was declared winner of the January 2026 presidential election with more than 70 percent of the vote. His new term is expected to run until 2031, further cementing his place among Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

Addressing the nation after taking the oath, Museveni urged Ugandans to focus on economic growth, job creation, and national unity. “We must protect what has been achieved, correct what still needs improvement and move forward together as one country,” Museveni said during his speech.

He also described the beginning of his new term as a period of “no more sleep for all Ugandans,” calling on citizens to work towards wealth creation and development.

The ceremony was marked by tight security across Kampala, with armoured vehicles and military personnel deployed in several parts of the city. Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets flew over the venue as part of the inauguration celebrations.

Several African leaders attended the event, including Samia Suluhu Hassan, Félix Tshisekedi, Uhuru Kenyatta, Kithure Kindiki, Salva Kiir, and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. However, the inauguration comes amid political tension and criticism from opposition groups and human rights organizations. Museveni’s main challenger, Bobi Wine, rejected the election outcome, alleging ballot stuffing and widespread irregularities.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, reportedly fled Uganda after the election, claiming his life was in danger. The government has denied allegations of intimidation and maintained that the elections were free and fair.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have continued to raise concerns over alleged security crackdowns on opposition supporters following the disputed vote.

Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who serves as Uganda’s military chief, also drew attention during the ceremony and is widely viewed as a possible successor to the veteran leader.

As Uganda enters another political chapter under Museveni, analysts say the coming years will test the country’s democratic institutions, economic direction, and political stability.