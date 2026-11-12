Uganda’s Ruling Party Rejects Museveni’s Plan to Groom His Son as Successor

Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has reportedly rejected President Yoweri Museveni’s plan to position his son, army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as his successor, exposing growing resistance within the party to a possible family handover of power.

The opposition emerged during a closed-door meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Tuesday, November 10, where members were expected to consider Kainerugaba’s suitability to succeed his 82-year-old father.

According to five party sources who spoke to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the committee abandoned a vote on the proposal after several members openly challenged the plan, drawing applause from other attendees.

Of the 28 committee members, only seven had voted before the process was stopped. Four reportedly supported Kainerugaba’s candidacy, while three opposed it.

Some officials questioned the 52-year-old army chief’s leadership style, pointing to his controversial social media posts and threats against political opponents.

“The combative nature of the (army chief) has created uneasiness among some people. He is fighting and threatening people on social media. Let him start convincing people but not using coercive means to capitulate the population,” one participant told AFP.

NRM vice-chairman Calvin Echodu reportedly advised Museveni to retire his son from the military and assign him a civilian role to help him gain political experience and connect with ordinary Ugandans.

Echodu also reportedly urged the president to seek another term in the 2031 election, arguing that Kainerugaba was not yet ready to take over the country’s leadership.

The reported resistance marks an unusual challenge to Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986 and has maintained a firm grip on the ruling party for decades.

The succession debate follows an earlier CEC meeting at State House Entebbe on October 27, when Museveni presented a discussion paper outlining the qualities he believed Uganda’s next leader should possess. The document reportedly acknowledged growing calls by Kainerugaba’s supporters for him to take over during the 2031–2036 presidential term.

Museveni highlighted his son’s military experience and leadership credentials, inviting party officials to assess his suitability for the presidency. However, accounts differed over whether the president had formally endorsed him.

Kainerugaba has already declared his intention to contest the 2031 presidential election. His political ambitions have attracted controversy over his online statements, including recent threats to arrest Vice President Jessica Alupo over allegations that she was involved in a plot to overthrow the government.

The latest developments leave the ruling party’s succession question unresolved, with no formal decision confirming Kainerugaba as Museveni’s preferred successor.