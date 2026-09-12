UK Tightens Student Visa Checks on Bank Deposits and Study Gaps

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyans hoping to study in the United Kingdom will now face closer scrutiny of their finances and academic history when applying for a student visa, with some applicants required to explain large bank deposits and any breaks since they last studied.

The UK government announced the update on Friday, September 11, saying certain applicants may need to submit a cover letter setting out their financial situation and accounting for gaps in their education.

“Applying for a student visa? You may need to provide a cover letter explaining your situation if there are large deposits or unexplained funds in your bank account and there are gaps since you last studied,” the UK government said in the notice. Applicants may also be asked to submit supporting documents to back up claims about where their money came from or why they had been out of school for a period.

The move comes as the number of Kenyans applying to study in Britain keeps climbing. Figures from the British Council Kenya show 7,525 Kenyan students enrolled in UK universities over a recent four-year period, as of November 2025. Annual visa approvals for Kenyan applicants rose from 1,156 in 2021 to 2,210 in 2024, a jump linked to growing interest in courses such as computing, business and management, engineering and technology, social sciences and allied health.

Under the financial rules, applicants can prove they have enough money using a government or regulated student loan, official sponsorship, their own savings, or funds held by a parent or partner who meets eligibility requirements. However, they cannot rely on overdrafts, cryptocurrency, stocks and shares, pensions, or money in accounts not regulated by a recognised financial authority.

Funds held personally, or by a parent or partner, must sit in an easily accessible account and remain at the required level for 28 consecutive days before the application, calculated backward from the closing balance on the most recent bank statement submitted. That statement must be no more than 31 days old and must clearly show the applicant’s name, the bank’s name, and the amount held. The UK government also warned it may verify these documents directly with applicants’ banks, and that applications could be refused if the funds cannot be confirmed.

Students relying on a loan must provide a letter, dated within six months of the application, confirming the loan amount, that it is meant for their studies, and that it will be available before the course starts.

On living costs, students studying outside London need £1,171 (about Ksh190,000) a month for up to nine months, while those in London need £1,529 (about Ksh248,000) monthly for the same period. Dependants accompanying a student require an additional £680 (Ksh110,500) monthly outside London, or £845 (Ksh137,300) in London.

To qualify at all, applicants must first hold an unconditional offer from a licensed student sponsor. The visa currently costs about Ksh97,700, plus an immigration health surcharge based on length of stay. Students aged 18 and above can stay up to five years for degree-level courses and up to two years for courses below degree level.

While many are allowed to work depending on their course and term-time rules, student visa holders cannot access public funds, work as professional sportspeople or coaches, or become self-employed.