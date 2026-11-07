UK Warns Citizens Against Travel to Moyale as Ethiopia Fighting Spills Into Kenya

The United Kingdom has issued a fresh travel warning for the Kenyan border town of Moyale, advising its citizens against all but essential travel to the area following escalating violence in neighbouring Ethiopia that has left two women dead, injured several people and displaced tens of thousands.

In an updated advisory issued on Friday, November 6, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) added Moyale Town and areas within five kilometres of it, including the Ethiopia border crossing, to locations where non-essential travel is discouraged.

The British government also cautioned that travellers who disregard the advisory risk losing their insurance coverage.

“Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO),” the notice warned.

The advisory follows clashes involving forces from Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions, which have increasingly affected communities along the shared border. The fighting has triggered a humanitarian crisis, with more than 50,000 people reportedly crossing into Kenya to escape the violence, according to figures cited by the Kenya Red Cross.

The security situation has also deteriorated on the Kenyan side, with stray bullets and rocket-propelled grenades reportedly landing across the border. Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed that two women, one Kenyan and another Ethiopian, had been killed by stray bullets, while several other people sustained injuries.

During a visit to Moyale on November 5, Kanja announced the deployment of additional security personnel to strengthen surveillance and protect residents. He also said the government was engaging Ethiopian authorities to help resolve the conflict and facilitate the movement of Kenyans stranded across the border.

“A lot of effort is being put into ensuring the conflict among our neighbours is resolved. This will also facilitate the movement of Kenyans who are stranded across the border,” Kanja said.

The violence has disrupted normal activities in Moyale, with residents facing electricity interruptions and shortages of essential commodities. Prices of basic goods, including rice, cooking oil and milk, have reportedly risen sharply, with some nearly doubling.

The insecurity has also affected cross-border trade, leaving trucks stranded and forcing some businesses near the One-Stop Border Post to temporarily close. Reports further indicate that about 10 buses, each with a capacity of 62 passengers, have been leaving Moyale for Nairobi daily.

The UK maintains separate travel restrictions covering other parts of northern and coastal Kenya, particularly areas bordering Somalia, over security concerns linked to militant groups operating in the neighbouring country.

The FCDO’s latest advisory specifically covers Moyale and its immediate surroundings and remained in force as of November 7, 2026.