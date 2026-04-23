Ukraine Intelligence Identifies Kenyans Killed Fighting for Russia in Kharkiv

Ukraine’s military intelligence has identified several Kenyan nationals killed while fighting for Russian forces, exposing the growing involvement of foreign recruits in the ongoing war and raising fresh concerns back home.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 23, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) said a group of Kenyan fighters died during a Ukrainian mortar strike near Borova village in the Kharkiv region. Among those identified was Eric Mwangi Nyambura, born in 2003, whose identity was confirmed through Ukraine’s “I Want to Live” hotline, a project that encourages Russian troops and foreign recruits to surrender.

According to HUR, Nyambura travelled to Russia in late October 2025 alongside Joseph Kamau Wanjiru, Joel Ngure Karithi, and Ronald Kipkirui Kibet. The agency reported that the group arrived in Yaroslavl, signed military contracts, and underwent training that lasted “about one and a half weeks” before being deployed to the frontlines.

Nyambura was initially assigned as a radio operator but was later transferred to an assault unit and sent into active combat. Ukrainian officials say he was killed in early 2026 while participating in offensive operations near Borova.

The Ukrainian intelligence agency has warned that such cases reflect a broader recruitment strategy targeting foreign nationals. “We have established the personal details of 2,965 citizens of African countries who signed contracts with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” HUR stated. It added that the largest numbers of recruits originate from Kenya and several other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, and Uganda. HUR further noted that at least 316 African fighters had been confirmed dead by August 2025, cautioning that the true figure is likely higher. In a stark warning, the agency said: “Traveling to Russia is a real chance to end up in a ‘suicide assault’ unit and ultimately be buried in Ukrainian soil.”

Back in Kenya, the revelations have intensified anxiety among families whose relatives travelled abroad in search of employment. Several have appealed to the government for help in tracing missing loved ones.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has so far confirmed that at least three Kenyans have died, two are being held in captivity, and 16 remain missing.

In response, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi recently held talks with Russian officials, who pledged to halt further recruitment of Kenyan nationals and facilitate repatriation. However, efforts to bring affected citizens home have been complicated by the presence of some recruits in active warzones.

The unfolding developments highlight the human cost of foreign recruitment into armed conflicts, with young Africans increasingly caught in a distant war under uncertain and often dangerous conditions.