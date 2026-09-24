Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Appeals to Kenya at UNGA to Stop Recruitment of Citizens Into Russia’s War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Kenya and 46 other countries to take action to prevent their citizens from being recruited into Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Speaking during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) on Wednesday, September 23, Zelenskyy said Russia was using citizens from 47 countries in its military operations, specifically naming Kenya alongside Sudan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Cuba and Belarus.

Zelenskyy directly appealed to representatives of the affected countries to intervene and protect their nationals from being drawn further into the conflict.

“I want to speak directly to every representative of these 47 countries. You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them. Do not let them end up on another front. Do not let Russian President Vladimir Putin drag you into this war,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader said his government had received requests from some countries seeking the return of their citizens captured and held as prisoners of war. He also said Ukrainian authorities had identified foreign nationals among those killed on the battlefield.

According to Zelenskyy, some foreign nationals were taken to Russia through deceptive recruitment schemes before being deployed to fight in Ukraine. He also called on the affected countries to take measures to limit Russia’s ability to finance and sustain its military campaign.

The warning comes amid growing concern in Kenya over the recruitment of its citizens into the Russian military.

A National Intelligence Service report estimates that about 1,000 Kenyans had been recruited, with 89 reportedly on the frontline as of February. The issue has also been the subject of a Senate inquiry, with two committees summoning Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor to respond to questions about the recruitment.

The inquiry has heard accounts from families whose relatives travelled to Russia and later died, went missing, sustained injuries or were captured as prisoners of war in Ukraine.

The Kenyan government has previously said it is pursuing diplomatic efforts to secure consular access to affected citizens, facilitate their disengagement from the Russian military and support their return home.

Zelenskyy’s appeal comes more than four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.