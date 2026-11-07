UN Allocates KSh387 Million to Support 50,000 Ethiopians Fleeing Violence Into Kenya

The United Nations has allocated KSh387 million ($3 million) in emergency assistance to support nearly 50,000 Ethiopians who have crossed into Kenya after fleeing escalating intercommunal violence in the neighbouring country.

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher announced the funding on Friday, November 6, saying the money would help humanitarian organisations provide urgent assistance to displaced families seeking safety in northern Kenya.

“Intercommunal violence in southern Ethiopia has forced nearly 50k people to flee into Kenya,” Fletcher stated.

“I’ve allocated $3M from the UN’s Global Emergency Fund CERF to help partners urgently deliver life-saving food, water, shelter, and health,” he added.

The allocation will be drawn from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which provides emergency financing to humanitarian agencies responding to crises and disasters.

Moyale Sub-County in Marsabit County has received a large proportion of the new arrivals, placing additional pressure on local communities and humanitarian resources. Some displaced families have found accommodation with relatives and host communities, while others are sheltering in temporary facilities, including schools and churches.

The latest funding comes a day after the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), UNICEF, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme (WFP) appealed for KSh1.1 billion ($8.9 million) to assist up to 50,000 people over three months.

The agencies identified food as the most urgent need, alongside safe drinking water, emergency shelter, healthcare, sanitation and protection services, particularly for children. UNHCR has deployed an emergency response team to Moyale and is coordinating with Kenyan authorities and humanitarian partners to provide assistance.

The crisis has also raised security concerns along the Kenya-Ethiopia border. The fighting, which began on October 18 before escalating into armed clashes on October 22, has forced families to flee their homes, with women and children making up a significant proportion of those arriving in Kenya.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced the deployment of additional officers to Moyale after assessing the situation on November 5. Security teams were directed to remain vigilant and protect residents and their property as authorities monitored developments across the border.

The violence has also affected communities on the Kenyan side, with reports of stray bullets and rocket-propelled grenades landing in the country. Two women, one Kenyan and one Ethiopian, were reportedly killed, while several other people sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom on Friday added Moyale to areas where its citizens should avoid all but essential travel, warning that those who disregard the advisory could risk invalidating their travel insurance.