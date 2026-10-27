UN to End Somalia Mission After 30 Years as Security Challenges Persist Along Kenya’s Border

The United Nations will close its transitional mission in Somalia on October 31, ending more than three decades of involvement in the country’s peacebuilding efforts as the threat of Al-Shabaab attacks continues to concern Kenya’s border communities.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the closure in a statement issued on Monday, October 26, saying the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) had completed a two-year transition process.

The decision follows UN Security Council resolutions 2753 (2024) and 2809 (2025), alongside a request by Somalia’s federal government to take greater responsibility for the country’s political affairs, governance and security.

According to the United Nations, UNTMIS’s mandated functions have already been transferred to Somali institutions and other UN agencies, funds and programmes under a transition roadmap jointly agreed upon by the two sides.

Guterres commended the progress Somalia had made towards peace and security but warned that significant challenges remain. He called for continued international support to protect the gains made and strengthen the country’s institutions.

He also emphasised the need for continued assistance to counter Al-Shabaab and support a gradual and sustainable security transition.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the enduring commitment of the United Nations to the people of Somalia and to supporting Somali-led efforts to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous future,” the statement said.

Despite the closure, the United Nations will continue working in Somalia through its resident agencies and programmes, in partnership with Somali authorities, the African Union and other international partners.

The development comes amid continued security concerns in Kenya’s northeastern region, particularly Mandera County, where suspected Al-Shabaab militants have been linked to several attacks in recent months.

On September 6, Kenyan security personnel reportedly repelled an attack in Arabia town following a nighttime assault that triggered an exchange of gunfire.

The incident followed an attack near Wantey Dam on July 28 and 29 that left five Special Operations Group officers dead. Other incidents included reported attempted attacks targeting Fino camp and Arabia village, while a July 13 operation resulted in the deaths of 11 suspected militants.

The persistent insecurity has complicated plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border, which has remained officially closed for more than 13 years. President William Ruto has previously cited security concerns as a major obstacle to restoring cross-border movement.

Kenya has maintained a military presence in Somalia since 2011, when its troops entered the country under Operation Linda Nchi before joining African Union-led operations against Al-Shabaab.

The closure of UNTMIS will not end the separate African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which includes Kenyan troops. Its current mandate is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2026, unless extended.