US Agency to Invest $155 Million in African Digital Infrastructure Firm WIOCC

The United States has approved its largest-ever equity investment in African digital infrastructure, committing up to $155 million to WIOCC Group in a move Washington says will strengthen the backbone supporting American tech expansion across the continent.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced on Wednesday, September 16, that it would invest in WIOCC, a Johannesburg-headquartered firm that operates undersea cables, fibre networks and data centres in more than 30 African countries.

The investment forms part of a wider push by Washington to back telecommunications and digital infrastructure projects on the continent as an alternative to Chinese technology providers such as Huawei — an effort that has also included a $100 million loan to U.S.-owned telecoms operator Africell.

“President Trump and DFC are committed to winning the AI race for America,” said DFC CEO Ben Black.

Digital infrastructure like data centres and fibre networks forms the foundation for AI services, and the agency sees expanding that base in Africa as central to keeping the U.S. competitive. Black said the deal marks a milestone for the agency’s involvement on the continent. “DFC’s largest ever equity investment of up to $155 million will help build the next generation of digital infrastructure for Africa’s growth on trusted networks that support American companies looking to expand in one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” he said.

DFC will make the equity investment alongside Vision Invest and the African Finance Corporation. The agency said the funding will help WIOCC “strengthen critical digital infrastructure across Africa,” describing the company as the preferred partner for U.S. technology firms expanding on the continent. “This investment aligns with U.S. strategic interests in supporting U.S. hyperscalers and the American technology ecosystem,” DFC said.

WIOCC runs an open-access, carrier-neutral platform offering wholesale connectivity, including subsea cables, terrestrial and metro fibre networks, and more than 40 core and edge data centres across its African footprint. Kenya is among the more than 30 countries where the company has an established presence, though DFC has not disclosed how much of the investment will specifically go toward Kenyan infrastructure.

The deal builds on the Trump administration’s long-running “clean network” initiative, first launched during his first term to curb the use of Chinese telecoms technology in the U.S. and allied nations, and continued into his second. He also signed an executive order last year directing U.S. agencies to promote American technology abroad in AI, data storage, cloud services and networking.

The WIOCC investment follows other recent U.S.-backed data centre projects in Africa, including an $80 million facility in Kenya announced this month by U.S. firm Digital Realty and its local brand Icolo.

For Kenya, greater investment in fibre and data centre capacity could translate into faster, more reliable internet for consumers and businesses, and added resilience against outages by giving data more routes to travel. It could also support the growing demand for cloud computing, e-commerce and AI-driven services. However, DFC has not guaranteed that the investment will lead to immediate improvements in cost or speed for Kenyan internet users.