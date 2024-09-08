Connect with us

US and Ecuador Propose New UN Peacekeeping Force for Haiti

By

Published

Haiti insecurity situation has spiraled

The United States and Ecuador submitted a draft resolution requesting that the United Nations begin planning for a UN peacekeeping operation to replace the Kenya-led mission that is currently assisting police in combating gang violence in the Caribbean nation.

The proposed Security Council resolution, acquired by The Associated Press, states that UN forces are required “in order to sustain the gains” made by the UN-backed multinational mission, which has deployed almost 400 Kenyan police officers since June to assist the Haitian National Police.

The distribution of the short resolution to all 15 council members followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Haiti on Thursday, during which he reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to the multinational mission and advocated for long-awaited general elections.

America’s top diplomat also suggested a UN peacekeeping force to alleviate the Kenya-led mission’s budget crisis, which is based on voluntary contributions.

So far, most of the funds have come from the United States and Canada. In contrast, peacekeeping activities are funded by a separate UN budget.

Since 1990, the United Nations has had an intermittent presence in Haiti. A 2004 uprising brought the government to the brink of collapse, prompting the deployment of a UN force.

It helped to stabilize the poor nation following successful elections and a devastating 2010 earthquake that killed up to 300,000 people and ended in October 2017.

Also Read: Kenyan Police Officers Carry Out First Biggest Operation In Haiti

