Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US, China Hold Crucial Talks Amid Escalating Tensions Over Taiwan and South China Sea

By

Published

431417a7 688b 448e afef cc0417c6

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has met with a key Chinese defense official to foster communication and prevent disagreements over Taiwan and the South China Sea from escalating into violence.

The meeting on Thursday occurred one day after the White House announced plans for a phone chat between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in the coming weeks.

“Your request to meet with me demonstrates the value you place on military security and the relationship between our militaries,” Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, said Sullivan in his opening remarks.

Sullivan stated that “it is rare that we have the opportunity to have this kind of exchange” and emphasized, “the need for us to responsibly manage the US-China relationship.”

Sullivan is on the third day of a three-day trip to China, his first as a national security advisor, to maintain high-level conversations and stabilize bilateral relations to avoid war.

His key meetings have taken place over the last one and a half days with Wang Yi, the foreign minister and the ruling Communist Party’s senior foreign policy official.

The White House stated that all sides will maintain open channels of communication, including plans for a “leader-level call” in the coming weeks.

There was no indication that the two leaders would meet in person before Biden leaves the Oval Office.

Also Read: US approves $75 million in potential military equipment for Taiwan

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020