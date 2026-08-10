US Eases Citizenship Test Burden for Older Green Card Holders

Older Kenyan immigrants and other long-term lawful permanent residents in the United States may qualify for an exemption from the English-language component of the naturalisation test, depending on their age and the number of years they have held a Green Card.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirms that applicants who meet specific age and residency thresholds do not have to take the English test when applying for American citizenship. The exemptions are commonly known as the “50/20” and “55/15” exceptions.

Under the 50/20 exception, a Green Card holder who is at least 50 years old and has been a lawful permanent resident for 20 years or more can be exempted from the English-language requirement.

The 55/15 exception applies to applicants aged 55 or older who have maintained lawful permanent resident status for at least 15 years.

USCIS also provides special consideration for applicants aged 65 or older who have held permanent residency for at least 20 years. Such applicants are exempt from the English requirement and take a specially designated civics test.

The exemption, however, does not mean eligible applicants are automatically excused from the citizenship examination.

USCIS states that applicants benefiting from the 50/20 and 55/15 exceptions must still take the civics test, which assesses knowledge of American history and government.

Those eligible under the age-based exceptions may take the civics test in their preferred language. USCIS requires applicants who use a language other than English to bring an interpreter who is fluent in both English and the applicant’s preferred language.

The provisions could offer significant relief to Kenyans who have lived in the United States for decades and are now seeking citizenship but face challenges with the English-language component.

There is also a separate medical exception for applicants whose physical or developmental disabilities or mental impairments prevent them from meeting the English and/or civics requirements. Such applicants may seek an exception using Form N-648, which must be completed by an authorised medical professional.

USCIS advises applicants to confirm that they meet all naturalisation requirements before filing. The agency’s naturalisation process still requires eligible applicants to complete the application process, interview and other applicable requirements before taking the Oath of Allegiance.

For long-term Kenyan permanent residents, the exemptions provide an important pathway to pursue US citizenship while reducing the language barrier involved in the naturalisation process.