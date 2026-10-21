US Journalist Margot Kiser Sues Kenyan Government Over Deportation and Immigration Ban

American freelance journalist Margot Kiser has sued the Kenyan government over her deportation and subsequent classification as a prohibited immigrant, challenging the legality of the actions and seeking to return to the country.

Kiser, who was investigating the Shakahola killings linked to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie, has filed a case against the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate of Immigration over alleged violations of her constitutional rights.

According to the International Press Association of East Africa (IPAEA), Kiser reported that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), accompanied by armed police, forcibly removed her from her home in Mombasa on October 10, 2025.

She alleges that the officers seized her phones, laptops and other electronic equipment before taking her to Nairobi and placing her on a flight bound for New York. She later disembarked in Dubai, where she stayed instead of continuing to the United States.

“They seized my phones, laptops and other devices, denied me access to a lawyer or even my son, flew me to Nairobi and put me on an Emirates flight bound for New York. I got off in Dubai and stayed there,” Kiser said.

Her deportation followed her reporting on the Shakahola tragedy, which involved the deaths of followers of Mackenzie. Kiser had reportedly raised concerns with child welfare authorities over allegations that children, including Mackenzie’s own children, were being subjected to prolonged fasting.

The Kenyan government maintained that her activities posed a threat to national security and the country’s moral order. However, Kiser argues that authorities did not provide her with evidence supporting the allegations or give her an opportunity to challenge the decision before it was implemented.

A key issue in the case is a Class K residency permit reportedly granted to Kiser on February 5, 2026, months after she had been declared a prohibited immigrant on October 9, 2025.

She argues that the permit gave her reason to believe she was lawfully entitled to remain in Kenya. The government, however, attributed its issuance to a misspelling of her surname in the immigration system, which allegedly prevented officials from detecting her prohibited status.

Kiser attempted to return to Kenya on March 8, 2026, but was denied entry. She is challenging both her deportation and the immigration designation, arguing that the decisions violated her constitutional rights.

She is seeking a court declaration that the actions were unconstitutional, orders compelling the government to facilitate her return and disclose her immigration records, and damages for emotional distress and the safety risks she says she faced in Dubai.

IPAEA has called on the government to explain the circumstances surrounding her removal and ensure journalists can work safely and freely.

The lawsuit comes a day after the Mombasa High Court found Mackenzie and 29 co-accused guilty on all 191 murder charges linked to the Shakahola case. Sentencing was scheduled for November 6, 2026.