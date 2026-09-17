US Lists Six Forms of Immigration Fraud That Could Block Entry for Kenyans and Other Foreigners

Kenyans and other foreign nationals living in the United States are facing renewed scrutiny after the Trump administration flagged several categories of immigration fraud that could cost them their chance to enter or remain in the country.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) this week identified document, identity, marriage, visa, asylum and employment fraud as the main offences under watch, warning that any of them could result in a person being denied entry into America.

The announcement is part of the agency’s “Protect America” initiative, which urges members of the public to report suspected fraud, abuse or any activity seen as a threat to the United States and its citizens.

“U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services prioritises the safety and security of the American people,” USCIS said in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 16. “We encourage the public to report any suspected fraud, abuse, or activities that threaten or undermine the United States, its government, citizens, or institutions.”

According to the agency, document fraud covers the use of counterfeit or altered paperwork, while identity fraud involves assuming someone else’s identity to access immigration benefits. Marriage fraud, meanwhile, refers to unions entered into solely to secure immigration status, and visa fraud involves submitting false information on visa applications.

USCIS also flagged asylum fraud, describing it as the filing of false claims to obtain asylum or related benefits, and employment fraud, which includes misrepresenting job offers. The agency singled out the H-1B, H-2B and EB-5 visa programmes as areas of particular concern for abuse.

Foreign nationals were further warned against falsely claiming U.S. citizenship, a violation that includes registering or voting in a federal election.

Beyond fraud, USCIS said its enforcement net also extends to activities tied to terrorism and threats against national security, including supporting terrorist ideologies, offering material support to terrorist groups, or promoting the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

The warning lands amid an intensified crackdown on undocumented immigrants under the Trump administration, which has seen a steady stream of arrests and deportations in recent months. Washington has also rolled out a mobile app that lets people in the country illegally arrange their own departure before facing arrest or formal removal proceedings.