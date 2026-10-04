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US Police Appeal for Help to Trace Family of Kenyan Man Found Dead in North Carolina

Vincent Olando

Published

KDRTV News, North Carolina:- Authorities in North Carolina are seeking the relatives of a Kenyan man who died in the United States last month after efforts to trace his family proved unsuccessful.

The Spring Lake Police Department identified the deceased as Henry Mukolwe Macharia, who was born on August 19, 1998. Police said Macharia, 28, died of natural causes in Spring Lake, North Carolina, on September 11, 2026.

In an appeal shared with the public, the police department said attempts to locate Macharia’s family had not yielded results and urged anyone with information about his relatives to come forward.

“On September 11, 2026, Henry Mukolwe Macharia, DOB 8/19/1998, died of natural causes in Spring Lake, NC. Attempts to locate the family of Macharia have been unsuccessful,” the department said.

People in the United States who may have information about Macharia’s relatives have been asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department on 910-436-0350. Information can also be provided to the Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics Office on 910-615-5584.

The appeal has since attracted attention from Kenyans in the United States, with diaspora groups, community networks and social media users sharing information in an effort to help authorities establish contact with his family.

Some people who commented online claimed to have known Macharia during his studies. One person identified himself as a former course mate and said they studied together at Kenya Highlands University in Kericho. Another social media user pointed to records suggesting Macharia appeared on Shepherd University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. However, the information shared online had not been independently verified.

Authorities said their immediate priority is to locate Macharia’s next of kin so they can be notified of his death and participate in decisions concerning his remains.

The case has also highlighted the difficulties authorities can face when a foreign national dies without relatives being readily traceable. The Kenyan Embassy in Washington, DC, may assist with consular matters involving Kenyan citizens who die in the United States.

If no relatives are located after the required procedures, the remains may eventually be handled under local procedures for unclaimed persons. The exact process depends on the relevant authorities and applicable laws.

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