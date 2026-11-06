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US Sanctions Cambodian Crime Network Accused of Trafficking Kenyans

Vincent Olando

Published

The United States has imposed fresh sanctions on a Cambodia-based criminal network accused of trafficking Kenyans into forced labour in Southeast Asian online scam centres, as a separate US report raises concerns over alleged involvement of Kenyan government officials in human trafficking.

The sanctions, announced on Thursday, November 5, target four individuals and 41 entities linked to the Prince Group Transnational Criminal Organisation, which Washington accuses of running sophisticated cyber-enabled fraud operations targeting victims in the United States and other countries.

In a statement on Friday, November 6, the US Embassy in Nairobi revealed that hundreds of Kenyans had been rescued from scam centres in Southeast Asia in 2026.

“Hundreds of Kenyans were rescued from scam centres in Southeast Asia in 2026. These sanctions target the criminal organisations trafficking Kenyans and others abroad into forced labour in online scam centres,” the embassy stated.

According to the US Department of State, victims are often lured through fraudulent overseas job offers before being taken to large-scale scam compounds, where they are forced to participate in online fraud operations.

The latest sanctions, implemented through the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), target individuals and companies accused of providing material support to the Prince Group network. They build on earlier measures imposed in October 2025 and June 2026.

“No criminal network is beyond reach. The Trump Administration will continue to expose, sanction, and dismantle the criminal networks that prey on Americans through cybercrime, fraud, and extortion,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Separately, the 2026 US Trafficking in Persons Report has raised concerns over alleged collusion between Kenyan officials and trafficking networks.

The assessment cited investigations involving three Ministry of Labour officials accused of accepting bribes to facilitate potential trafficking of migrant workers. It also highlighted allegations that law enforcement and immigration officers colluded with criminal networks at border checkpoints and airports.

Some Kenyan embassy officials in Saudi Arabia were also accused of demanding money or sexual favours from women seeking assistance to escape abusive employers and return home.

The report further linked Kenyan officials, recruitment agencies and Russian government officials to the alleged fraudulent recruitment of more than 1,000 Kenyan men, some of whom were reportedly coerced into contracts with Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

The findings come amid declining enforcement against trafficking. Although authorities investigated 43 cases, up from 42 in 2024, prosecutions fell from 44 to 14, while convictions dropped from 21 to six.

Meanwhile, the number of identified trafficking victims increased from 195 to 271, including 260 victims of forced labour and 11 of sex trafficking.

Kenya retained its Tier 2 ranking in the 2026 assessment, meaning it does not fully meet minimum standards for eliminating trafficking but is making significant efforts to address the crime.

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