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US Supports Ruto’s Plan to Process Minerals in Kenya

Vincent Olando

Published

NAIROBI — The United States has officially backed Kenya’s drive to develop its domestic critical minerals processing industry, marking a significant strategic alignment between Washington and Nairobi amid growing global competition for energy transition resources.

Speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce Business Summit in Nairobi on Wednesday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia announced Washington’s readiness to help Kenya build its downstream processing capacities, explicitly endorsing President William Ruto’s policy against exporting raw mineral wealth.

“American companies are not here to extract and ship. That is not partnership, that is extraction,” Garcia said. “We want processing done right here on the ground in Kenya, not thousands of miles away.”

Garcia added that critical minerals remain a top policy priority for U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “We are ready to work with Kenya as it becomes a regional leader in this space,” he said, emphasizing plans to foster a transparent mining sector that respects local communities and secures global supply chains.

The endorsement aligns directly with President Ruto’s legislative push requiring foreign companies to process minerals within Kenya before export to boost local job creation and industrial value addition.

“In critical minerals, we are accelerating the responsible exploration and development of rare-earth elements, titanium, graphite, lithium, niobium and other strategic resources,” Ruto told delegates at the summit.

The administration’s stance on value addition recently culminated in a high-profile directive on September 3 ordering India-based Tata Chemicals to exit its long-standing soda ash extraction operations at Lake Magadi in Kajiado County over allegations of economic exploitation and inadequate local benefits.

At the heart of the expanding U.S.-Kenya partnership is the coastal Mrima Hill deposit in Kwale County, an unexploited asset estimated to hold tens of billions of dollars in rare earth elements and niobium, a crucial input for aerospace manufacturing.

According to Harry Kimtai, Principal Secretary for Kenya’s State Department of Mining, six companies are currently on the shortlist for the Mrima Hill tender, including two American consortia. U.S. firm Critical Metals Corp and Australia’s RareX previously confirmed in July that they were shortlisted to compete for development rights.

Chris Kulukundis, U.S. acting deputy assistant secretary of state for Southern Africa and critical minerals, confirmed that the tender process is progressing transparently, noting that the two U.S. consortia, if selected, are equipped to develop the asset responsibly.

Washington’s heightened engagement reflects broader efforts by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to fund African rare earth supply chains and counter market dominance by China, which continues to control the majority of global processing capacity.

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