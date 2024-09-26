Connect with us

US To Donate $8 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine as Biden Hosts Zelenskyy

President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden promised more than $8 billion in military support for Ukraine to help Kyiv “win this war” against Russia, taking advantage of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to make a significant commitment.

The help includes the first shipment of a precision-guided glide bomb known as the Joint Standoff Weapon, which has a range of up to 81 miles (130 km).

The medium-range missile significantly improves Ukraine’s ability to target Russian forces from safer distances.

The bomb, which can hit targets with exceptional accuracy, will be dropped from fighter jets. Biden will not say that Washington will allow Ukraine to employ US missiles to strike targets farther inside Russia, according to a US official.

Biden said in a statement that supporting Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since February 2022, is a major responsibility for the United States.

“That is why, today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war,” said Biden, who will leave office in January.

The majority of the fresh aid, $5.5 billion, will be allocated before the US fiscal year ends on Monday when the financing authority expires.

Another $2.4 billion is allocated to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which permits the government to purchase weapons for Ukraine from corporations rather than removing them from US stocks.

This will supply Ukraine with more air defense, unmanned aerial systems, and air-to-ground weapons, as well as boost Ukraine’s defense industrial base and assist its maintenance and sustainment needs, according to Biden.

Also Read: Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Border Attacks

