The United States government plans to proceed with KSh5.9 billion in health assistance for Kenya despite objections from Democratic lawmakers who had placed holds on a wider funding package targeting three African countries.

Kenya’s allocation, estimated at US$45.69 million (KSh5.94 billion), is part of a US$176.45 million (approximately KSh22.94 billion) package for Kenya, Malawi and Uganda.

The State Department intends to move ahead with the funding after Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee raised concerns over the administration’s proposed government-to-government financing arrangements.

The department notified Congress of the planned assistance on August 28, 2026, before the lawmakers placed holds on its distribution days later. It subsequently asked the committees to lift their objections by October 31 but has now indicated that it will proceed despite the intervention.

“The Trump administration is determined to follow through on its commitment to these bilateral health agreements,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott told Semafor.

Pigott defended the planned funding, saying it would support critical health interventions, including HIV treatment and malaria prevention.

According to details reviewed by DeFrontera, approximately US$40 million (KSh5.2 billion) of Kenya’s allocation is earmarked for HIV programmes. Other planned allocations include US$2.49 million (KSh324 million) for tuberculosis, US$1.5 million (KSh195 million) for global health security, and US$800,000 (KSh104 million) each for malaria and maternal and child health. A further US$100,000 (KSh13 million) is set aside for polio.

The funding is also expected to support medical supplies, healthcare services, medicine procurement and storage, payments to organisations implementing health programmes, and expansion of digital health systems.

However, the congressional notification does not specify how much will go towards establishing government management structures and how much will directly support healthcare services.

The dispute centres on concerns by Democratic lawmakers about the State Department’s handling of direct government financing and whether the recipient countries meet conditions set under US appropriations legislation.

DeFrontera’s review found that Kenya had met the requirement on publishing government budgets but was still working towards compliance with three other conditions covering civil society protections, taxation of US assistance and measures to address corruption.

The State Department plans to rely on Section 7058(a) of its budget legislation, which allows certain bilateral health assistance for disease programmes, including HIV/AIDS interventions, to proceed notwithstanding other legal restrictions.

The funding forms part of a five-year health cooperation framework signed by Kenya and the US in December 2025. The broader agreement provides for up to US$1.6 billion in American health assistance, with Kenya expected to increase its domestic healthcare spending.

The Ministry of Health had not responded to DeFrontera’s request for comment by the time of publication.