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US Warns Americans Worldwide of Possible Attacks on US Interests as Middle East Tensions Rise

Vincent Olando

Published

The United States has issued a fresh security warning to Americans in and travelling to the Middle East, citing a complex security environment and the possibility of rapid escalation amid renewed hostilities involving Iran-supported groups.

The warning issued by the US Department of State urged Americans currently in the region to exercise heightened vigilance and prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

“Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the State Department said.

Americans outside the region were also urged to reconsider plans to travel to or transit through the Middle East, while those already in the region were advised to closely monitor information from airlines and airports.

The advisory specifically cited hostilities by Iranian-supported Houthi forces against Saudi Arabia, including attacks involving civilian airports. The State Department warned that the conflict “has the potential to escalate rapidly.”

The US Mission in Saudi Arabia advised Americans to check flight departure information directly with their airlines and monitor operations at airports in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran.

The State Department also warned that US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted and that Iran and groups supporting it could target American interests overseas.

“U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions,” the department stated.

Americans were advised to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence, monitor local media and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

In the event of an aerial attack, the advisory urged people to stay away from windows and glass doors, avoid fallen debris and monitor official news sources and their phones for further guidance.

The warning comes as tensions involving Saudi Arabia, Iran and Houthi forces continue to affect regional security and aviation. The US currently lists Saudi Arabia and Kuwait at Level 3, meaning Americans are advised to reconsider travel because of security risks.

Kenya has also expressed concern over the regional hostilities, condemning missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and warning that threats to maritime trade through the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz could have wider implications for global trade, economic stability and energy security.

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