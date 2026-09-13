Visa-Free Entry Doesn’t Mean Free to Trade, Kenya Warns Foreigners

The government has put foreign nationals on notice: entering Kenya without a visa does not give you the right to work, trade or run a business here.

Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui issued the warning in a statement on Sunday, saying anyone engaging in employment, retail or other commercial activity must still comply with immigration and work permit rules, regardless of how they entered the country.

The clarification landed just a day before a September 7 deadline set by President William Ruto, who had ordered foreign nationals running small-scale retail shops and hawking businesses to shut them down. Ruto issued that directive on September 2 at State House, arguing that petty trade and hawking should be left to Kenyan citizens, even as the country stays open to large-scale foreign investment.

Kinyanjui confirmed that Kenya’s visa-free entry policy, in place since January 2024, and the scrapping of electronic travel authorisation (eTA) requirements for most African nationals since January 2025, will remain in effect. But he said the arrangement has been abused.

“Owing to the high number of foreigners involved in the retail and local trade sectors, there is therefore a need to align their activities and ensure compliance with work permit provisions,” he said.

He was direct about where the line sits: “Visa-free entry or exemption from eTA requirements does not in itself confer the right to engage in employment, trade or business in Kenya. Such activities remain subject to the applicable immigration, work permit and other regulatory requirements.”

Foreigners who fall foul of the rules risk losing their entry status altogether, he warned.

The crackdown targets a corner of the economy that’s grown increasingly crowded and politically charged. Kenya has seen a rising number of foreign traders — from EAC neighbours like Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan, to traders from further afield, including China. Local business owners have long complained that foreign operators undercut them on goods like clothing and bedding, selling at prices small Kenyan enterprises struggle to match.

The timing isn’t coincidental. Parliament is currently debating the Local Content Bill, 2025, sponsored by Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri, which would require foreign firms to source at least 60% of their goods and services locally and staff at least 80% of their workforce with Kenyans.

Still, Kinyanjui was careful not to slam the door on the region. He acknowledged Kenya’s obligations under the EAC Customs Union on free movement of people and goods, saying enforcement against citizens of partner states would take those commitments into account. He added that enforcement overall would be “conducted in accordance with the law and in an orderly and transparent manner.”