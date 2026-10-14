WHO Urges Kenya to Keep Official Borders Open for Ebola Screening

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned Kenya against closing its borders over fears of Ebola, saying the move could push travellers towards unofficial crossing points where health officials may struggle to screen them for possible infections.

WHO Country Representative in Kenya Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo said on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, that keeping official border crossings open would help authorities identify people at risk while allowing economic activities to continue.

“Our borders are very porous. If we close the borders, people will use unofficial borders, and you will not be able to screen,” Kimambo said during a High-Level Media Engagement and National Outbreak Reporting Workshop.

She urged travellers to use designated entry points, where health officials can conduct screening and identify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

“Better use official borders so that you can do the screening and pick up those at risk,” she said.

The WHO warning comes amid heightened concern over Ebola following confirmation of Kenya’s first imported case on October 6, involving a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to the reports, the patient travelled by road to Kampala, Uganda, before flying to Nairobi on October 3. The patient was admitted to hospital and died on October 5.

The case raised questions about how the infected traveller crossed several borders before the infection was confirmed.

WHO has advised countries against imposing travel and trade restrictions on Ebola-affected countries where such measures are not supported by evidence. Instead, the organisation recommends strengthening surveillance, identifying suspected cases early and conducting tests to prevent further transmission.

Following the confirmation of the imported case, Kenya’s Ministry of Health intensified surveillance, screening and contact tracing to establish whether the virus had spread to people who came into contact with the patient.

The government has also identified isolation units in 27 high-risk counties and stepped up preparedness among health workers.

The Ebola virus spreads through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person, as well as contaminated materials. The reports stated that there was no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo virus strain, making early detection and infection prevention important in controlling its spread.

Meanwhile, Laikipia County Executive Committee Member for Health Albert Taiti said two suspected Ebola cases reported in the county had tested negative, easing fears following reports of possible infections in Nanyuki.

The WHO maintains that keeping official entry points operational, alongside effective screening and surveillance, offers a better opportunity to detect suspected infections while minimising unnecessary disruption to travel and trade.