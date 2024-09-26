Connect with us

World

Why Lebanon’s Economy is Bound to Decline Amid Israel’s Escalation of Conflict

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development predicted that Lebanon’s economy would contract further in 2024 due to geopolitical upheaval.

Lebanon’s GDP will fall by one percent in 2024, the EBRD predicted on Thursday, significantly lowering its May forecast that the ailing economy will rise marginally.

Israel’s assault in Gaza has already had an impact on surrounding countries’ economic growth, and conflict is now intensifying in Lebanon.

“Any escalation will certainly weigh down on growth,” said Beata Javorcik, the EBRD’s top economist.

The country, which is already battling terrible economic conditions and sky-high inflation, has lost more than 40% of its GDP since 2018, according to a bank report.

It additionally stated that “political impasse and stagnant progress on critical reforms continued to hold back recovery”.

Meanwhile, in the midst of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Russian economy expanded by 4.7% in the first half of 2024, as the price of the country’s oil exports offset the impact of Western sanctions.

“The price of Russia’s oil exports is estimated to have risen by more than 10% year on year, and trade with non-sanctioning economies has been robust,” the bank stated, citing China as a key driver of the country’s economic growth. 

The EBRD predicts full-year growth of 3.6 percent in 2024, up 1.1 percent from its estimate in May.

The EBRD was established in 1991 to assist former Soviet bloc countries in adopting free-market economies, but it has since expanded its reach to the Middle East and North Africa.

The economies of the nations in which the EBRD operates are likely to increase by 2.8% this year, somewhat less than the bank had previously predicted.

Also Read: US and Allies Urge for 21-day Ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon Border

