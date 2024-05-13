Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Why UN General Assembly is Likely to Support Palestine’s Bid For Membership

By

Published

210917205940 un general assembly

The United Nations General Assembly is expected to support a Palestinian attempt to become a full UN member by recognizing it as qualified and returning the application to the UN Security Council to “reconsider the matter favorably”.

The Palestinians are renewing their effort to become full UN members, which would effectively establish a Palestinian state after the US blocked it in the 15-member UN Security Council last month.

The vote by the 193-member General Assembly on Friday will serve as a global survey of support for the Palestinians.

An application to become a full UN member must first be approved by the Security Council, followed by the General Assembly.

However, while the General Assembly alone cannot grant full UN membership, the draft resolution up for a vote on Friday will grant Palestinians some additional rights and privileges beginning in September 2024, such as a seat in the assembly hall, but it will not be voted on by the body.

Diplomats believe the draft text will garner the necessary support to be adopted. The Palestinian push for full UN membership comes seven months into Israel’s devastating war on Gaza, and as Israel expands settlements in the occupied West Bank, which the UN considers illegal.

The Palestinians are now a non-member observer state, a de facto acknowledgment of statehood conferred by the UN General Assembly in 2012.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020