Woman Arrested after She Allegedly Sent Poisoned Envelope to White House

(KDRTV)-A woman suspected of having sent an envelope containing the poison ricin addressed the White House has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement told media.

KDRTV has established that the woman was taken to custody by the US Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to be charged by the federal government according to the officials

The letter that was addressed to the White House apparently originated in Canada- said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

READ ALSO: Trump Escapes Briefing As Man Is Shot Near White House

The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump. A preliminary probe disclosed that it tested positive for ricin.

KDRTV understands that the officials did not have the authority to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and thus sought anonymity

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya News.