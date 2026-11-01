World Bank Questions Relevance of UoN Urban Planning Master’s Course Introduced in 1971

The World Bank has raised concerns over the relevance of urban planning training in Kenya, warning that the University of Nairobi has made only minor changes to its Master’s in Urban Planning curriculum since the programme was introduced in 1971.

The concerns are outlined in a report titled Managing, Financing, and Governing Sub-Saharan Africa’s Rapid Urbanisation, which examines the professional skills and institutional capacity needed to manage the continent’s rapidly expanding cities.

The report cites a 2015 review by UN-Habitat of university urban planning curricula in Kenya, which found that the University of Nairobi had made limited changes to the programme over more than five decades.

The lender cautions that increasing the number of urban planning graduates without improving the quality of their training may fail to address the challenges facing growing cities.

“Any surge in the quantity of urban professionals needs to be matched by a quality surge,” the World Bank said.

It further warns that expanding the supply of professionals without improving their training could have little impact or even worsen existing urban development problems.

The concerns come as Kenya faces a shortage of qualified urban planners. The report puts the country’s ratio at 0.47 urban planners per 100,000 people, highlighting the gap between the availability of professionals and the needs of a rapidly growing urban population.

Nairobi’s expansion has also increased the need for coordinated planning beyond the capital’s administrative boundaries into neighbouring Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado counties.

A projection cited in the report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that Nairobi’s metropolitan population will grow from 15.95 million in 2025 to 57.2 million by 2050.

Such growth is expected to place greater demands on urban planning, housing, transport networks and the delivery of essential services across the metropolitan area.

The World Bank also highlights capacity challenges facing county governments since devolution began in 2013, particularly in urban planning, revenue collection and financial management. These gaps can limit counties’ ability to coordinate development and deliver services effectively.

To address the problem, the lender recommends identifying skills gaps within municipal authorities, planning firms and government agencies before aligning university programmes with the practical demands of the profession.

The report’s findings place renewed focus on whether urban planning education is equipping professionals with the skills needed to manage Kenya’s changing cities.

The University of Nairobi had not immediately responded to questions raised in connection with the report by the time of publication.