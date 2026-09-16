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World Bank Warns Kenyans of Impostors Posing as Its Officials

Vincent Olando

Published

The World Bank Group has issued a fraud alert warning government ministries, agencies and members of the public against individuals impersonating its staff to solicit money and personal information over the phone.

In a public notice released on Wednesday, September 16, the global lender said it had received complaints about impostors contacting government ministries, departments, agencies and other stakeholders while falsely claiming to represent the institution.

“It has come to our attention that individuals are impersonating World Bank Group (WBG) staff and contacting government ministries, departments, agencies, and other stakeholders,” the World Bank stated.

According to the bank, the fraudsters have been using phone calls to try to extract money or sensitive personal details from unsuspecting victims. The institution identified two phone numbers allegedly linked to the scam and cautioned the public against engaging with them.

The World Bank was direct about how it actually operates, stressing that legitimate staff would never ask for money over the phone. “We will never call you to ask for money,” the notice states. It added that the organization does not process loan or grant facilitation requests through phone calls.

“The individuals involved do not represent the World Bank Group,” the bank said, urging anyone contacted by such callers to avoid cooperating with their demands. “Please do not share personal information, make payments, or act on requests from these callers.”

The bank asked government institutions, partners and other stakeholders to stay alert when dealing with unsolicited calls or messages claiming an official connection to the organization. It further advised that anyone who receives suspicious communication should report it immediately.

“Any suspicious contact should be reported to the nearest police station and the relevant authorities,” the announcement states.

The World Bank closed its alert with an appeal for collective vigilance, asking partners and stakeholders to help guard against further impersonation attempts. “Help us protect our partners and stakeholders by remaining vigilant,” it said.

The warning comes as the World Bank continues to back several major infrastructure initiatives in Kenya, including the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project, which is upgrading more than 500 kilometres of the Isiolo-Mandera Corridor, and the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Programme focused on youth empowerment. Given the scale of that engagement with government agencies, the bank appears keen to ensure impostors don’t exploit its name to defraud officials or the public.

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