World Bank Warns Middle East Conflict Could Drive Millions into Poverty in Kenya

The World Bank has raised fresh concerns over Kenya’s economic stability, warning that the ongoing conflict involving Iran could trigger a surge in inflation and slow down growth across Africa.

In its latest outlook, the global lender cautioned that oil-importing countries such as Kenya are especially exposed to external shocks, with rising fuel and food prices expected to strain households and businesses. The bank revised Sub-Saharan Africa’s 2026 economic growth forecast downward by 0.3 percentage points to 4.1 per cent, while projecting inflation to climb to 4.8 per cent from an earlier estimate of 3.8 per cent.

“Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery from a decade of global shocks is showing signs of stalling,” a World Bank official noted. “Geopolitical risks, including the conflict in the Middle East, high debt-service burdens, and long-standing structural constraints, continue to weigh on the region’s capacity to accelerate growth and create jobs.”

The warning follows sharp volatility in global oil markets after military escalations involving the United States and Israel in Iran earlier this year. Brent crude prices surged by as much as 55 per cent to over Ksh14,400 per barrel, before easing slightly after a temporary ceasefire. However, prices remain significantly above pre-conflict levels, sustaining pressure on fuel-importing economies like Kenya.

For Kenya, the ripple effects are already apparent. Higher fuel costs are expected to increase transportation and production expenses, driving up the cost of basic commodities. Fertiliser prices have also risen, placing additional pressure on farmers and heightening the risk of food inflation.

The World Bank estimates that inflation in Kenya could rise by more than 4 per cent, potentially reducing household incomes by 2.6 per cent and pushing nearly one million people into poverty. The burden, it warns, will fall disproportionately on low-income households already grappling with high living costs.

“The burden will fall most heavily on the world’s most vulnerable populations, particularly in low-income, import-dependent economies,” the lender said, highlighting the limited fiscal space available to governments to cushion citizens.

Beyond domestic pressures, Kenya could also face indirect impacts through reduced investment inflows and remittances from Gulf countries, which are key contributors to infrastructure financing and household incomes across the region.

Andrew Dabalen urged policymakers to adopt targeted interventions rather than blanket subsidies, cautioning that broad fiscal measures could worsen debt vulnerabilities.

The warning underscores the fragility of Kenya’s economic recovery and signals the need for prudent fiscal management as global uncertainties continue to mount.