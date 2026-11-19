Kenyan marathon star Peres Jepchirchir has been handed a three-year doping ban and stripped of her 2026 Sydney Marathon title after admitting to anti-doping rule violations involving the prohibited substance erythropoietin (EPO).

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced the sanctions on Thursday, November 19, 2026, alongside separate suspensions for two other Kenyan distance runners, Veronica Loleo and Ronald Korir.

Jepchirchir, 33, tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya before the Sydney Marathon, which she won in August in a time of 2:18:31. The sample returned an adverse analytical finding on September 17, prompting the AIU to provisionally suspend her on October 20.

According to the AIU, Jepchirchir initially denied using the prohibited substance and said she had no knowledge of how the adverse finding had occurred. However, she later signed an admission of anti-doping rule violations and accepted the consequences.

Under the agreement, all her competitive results from July 17, 2026, have been disqualified, including her Sydney Marathon victory. Her suspension was reduced from four years to three following her early admission.

The decision marks a major setback for the reigning world marathon champion, who won Olympic gold at the 2021 Tokyo Games and claimed major marathon victories in New York in 2021, Boston in 2022 and London in 2024.

The Sydney Marathon organisers have since confirmed that compatriot Irine Cheptai will be crowned the 2026 women’s champion following Jepchirchir’s disqualification.

Loleo, who won silver in the half-marathon at the 2026 World Road Running Championships, also received a three-year ban after admitting to the presence and use of EPO. Her competitive results from September 6, 2026, have been disqualified, including her second-place finish at the championships.

Meanwhile, marathon runner Ronald Korir was handed a six-year suspension after abnormalities detected in his Athlete Biological Passport raised concerns over possible doping. The AIU said samples collected between January and March 2024, and again in January and February 2025, showed abnormal blood values consistent with the likely use of a prohibited substance.

AIU Chief Executive Brett Clothier said the latest cases showed that more work was needed to address doping in Kenya despite progress made in recent years.

“The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go,” Clothier said.

He added that the Kenyan government had committed to strengthening the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and taking action against criminal networks facilitating doping.