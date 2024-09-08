Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Zelenskyy to Present Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan to the US President

By

Published

0x0

President of Ukraine, Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the Ambrosetti Forum that he has drafted a cease-fire proposal with Russia and would like to share it with US President Joe Biden and presidential contenders.

The Forum, which is held annually in early September in the village of Cernobbio on the banks of Lake Como in Italy to examine international happenings, became the venue for Zelenskyy’s evaluations of the Ukraine-Russia conflict to Italian journalists.

“I have prepared a plan and I want to share it with the US president because there are some points that depend on America.

“I hope I will have the opportunity to show this plan to (Joe) Biden and the candidates and get feedback. At the moment we have not shared anything, the first contact will be with Biden,” he said.

president Putin and President Zelensky

president Putin and President Zelensky

Zelenskyy claimed that Russia deployed North Korean-made missiles to attack his country, and Ukraine had evidence ranging from ruins to video recordings.

“Iranian-made missiles and drones were also used”, the official added.

“We are closer to the end of the war than we were at the beginning,” Zelenskyy stated, adding that Kyiv has reinforced its economy through tangible agreements and that the war is nearing its end as a result of the steps.

Also Read: NATO members remain positive about the bloc despite Zelensky’s deteriorating approval rating

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020