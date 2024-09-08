Zelenskyy to Present Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan to the US President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the Ambrosetti Forum that he has drafted a cease-fire proposal with Russia and would like to share it with US President Joe Biden and presidential contenders.

The Forum, which is held annually in early September in the village of Cernobbio on the banks of Lake Como in Italy to examine international happenings, became the venue for Zelenskyy’s evaluations of the Ukraine-Russia conflict to Italian journalists.

“I have prepared a plan and I want to share it with the US president because there are some points that depend on America.

“I hope I will have the opportunity to show this plan to (Joe) Biden and the candidates and get feedback. At the moment we have not shared anything, the first contact will be with Biden,” he said.

Zelenskyy claimed that Russia deployed North Korean-made missiles to attack his country, and Ukraine had evidence ranging from ruins to video recordings.

“Iranian-made missiles and drones were also used”, the official added.

“We are closer to the end of the war than we were at the beginning,” Zelenskyy stated, adding that Kyiv has reinforced its economy through tangible agreements and that the war is nearing its end as a result of the steps.

