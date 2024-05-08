Connect with us

Politics

Why The Government Has Declared Friday May 10 Public Holiday

By

Published

328692070 2405158122975190 891905497658424100 n

File image of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has declared Friday, May 10 a public holiday.

In a special gazette notice on Wednesday, Kindiki said the holiday will mark the National Tree Planting Day.

The Interior CS also noted that the day will also be a day to remember lives affected by the floods and droughts in the recent past.

“Recognizing that the effects of climate change pose an existential threat to national security, public safety and the ecological sustainability of Kenya; In Solidarity with all persons adversely affected by cyclic floods and subsequent droughts in recent times,” read the gazette notice in part.

It added “Acknowledging that tree growing is the singular long-term solution to the climate crisis and its devastating effects on life and livelihoods; Now therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, declares Friday, 10th May, 2024, a public holiday for purposes of countrywide tree growing activities.”

Kindiki’s notice comes after President Ruto called on all Kenyans to be united and join the government in planting at least 50 trees each on Friday.

“If it will be possible, we should plant at least 200 million trees on Friday and work towards improving our environment,” he said.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from the ongoing floods had risen to 238, with 75 people still missing.

According to the Interior Ministry, 74 people have been injured and 47,000 families, or 235,000 people, have been displaced.

In November 2023, Kenya’s Kwanza government declared a national tree-planting day to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years.

Also Read: Inside Rachel Ruto’s Plan To Plant 500 Million Trees

