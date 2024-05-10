Fans Delight as Inter Celebrate Their Serie A Triumph With a Bus Procession

Thousands of fans filled the streets on Sunday as Inter Milan marched in an open-air bus from the San Siro stadium to the city cathedral to commemorate the Nerazzurri’s 20th Serie A victory.

The celebration happened after Inter won 2-0 at home against Torino on Sunday, six days after dramatically securing the title with a derby victory over city rival AC Milan.

Inter players launched coach Simone Inzaghi into the air on the San Siro pitch to start the celebration. Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice in the second half to increase Inter’s lead to 19 points over second-place Milan, who were held to a 0-0 draw by third-place Juventus on Saturday.

Fans dressed in black and blue filled the streets of Milan after the squad celebrated, proudly displaying off their Scudetto from the bus before transferring the party to Piazza Duomo, the city’s most famous celebration venue.

From there, rockets and fireworks lit up the night sky, with Nerazzuri banners waving under the shadow of the famed Milan Cathedral.

Many supporters found the event poignant. Inter has now won one more Serie A title than city rivals AC Milan, who have 19.

Also Read: Five Famous Footballers Who Started at La Masia