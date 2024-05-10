Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Fans Delight as Inter Celebrate Their Serie A Triumph With a Bus Procession

By

Published

2f999591c77cc8cde45e9a64416d3ea5

Thousands of fans filled the streets on Sunday as Inter Milan marched in an open-air bus from the San Siro stadium to the city cathedral to commemorate the Nerazzurri’s 20th Serie A victory.

The celebration happened after Inter won 2-0 at home against Torino on Sunday, six days after dramatically securing the title with a derby victory over city rival AC Milan.

Inter players launched coach Simone Inzaghi into the air on the San Siro pitch to start the celebration. Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice in the second half to increase Inter’s lead to 19 points over second-place Milan, who were held to a 0-0 draw by third-place Juventus on Saturday.

Fans dressed in black and blue filled the streets of Milan after the squad celebrated, proudly displaying off their Scudetto from the bus before transferring the party to Piazza Duomo, the city’s most famous celebration venue.

From there, rockets and fireworks lit up the night sky, with Nerazzuri banners waving under the shadow of the famed Milan Cathedral.

Many supporters found the event poignant. Inter has now won one more Serie A title than city rivals AC Milan, who have 19.

Also Read: Five Famous Footballers Who Started at La Masia

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020