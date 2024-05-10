US Congress Reportedly Cautions the ICC About Arrest Warrants For Israeli Officials

Several members of Congress from both parties aim to notify the International Criminal Court [ICC] of possible arrest warrants for prominent Israeli leaders according to a US news outlet Axios.

According to Capitol sources, efforts are ongoing to introduce legislation that would prohibit the ICC from taking such actions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly asked US President Joe Biden to intervene to prevent arrest warrants from being issued.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), situated in The Hague, Netherlands, is investigating alleged war crimes perpetrated by both Israeli military and Palestinian resistance groups.

While the White House did not explicitly address Netanyahu’s request, it reaffirmed that the ICC lacks jurisdiction in this case and that the US does not support its probe.

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the US does not support the ICC’s inquiry. “We do not believe they have the jurisdiction,” Jean-Pierre stated.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has slammed the purported warrants as “disgraceful” and “lawless,” warning of catastrophic consequences if not addressed.

Johnson urged the Biden administration to demand the withdrawal of ICC preparations and to take all possible precautions to avoid such acts.

The ICC is also often criticized by Republicans. Michael McCaul, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, anticipates the introduction of a House version of Senator Tom Cotton’s measure to sanction ICC officials engaging in probes against the US and its allies.

However, McCaul expressed hope that such actions would not be required. Even pro-Israel Democratic lawmakers, such as Representative Ritchie Torres and Senator John Fetterman, have expressed worry about the alleged warrants, demanding action from Congress and the US president.