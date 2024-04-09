Why The British Army’s Unrelenting Human Rights Abuses In Kenya Are A Cause For Alarm

KDRTV News Nairobi-For many years, the British army has conducted training exercises in central Kenya.

Occasionally, these exercises are done jointly with the Kenyan army. This is just one of many symbiotic partnerships and shared heritage between Great Britain and Kenya that has lasted for decades.

However, unrelenting reports of grotesque human rights abuses and the subsequent deliberate attempts at cover-up is cause for alarm. The trail of dead bodies, rape victims, maiming, and assaults being committed by the British army has been normalized for years now even as host communities push to have proper investigations into some of the horrific abuses.

The British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) in Nanyuki has now become a symbol of brutality and impunity. There was much fanfare when it was established decades ago as locals saw it as an opportunity to bolster economic activity and increase the profile of the host area; for a long time, it seemed so. As time went by, however, this dream gradually turned into a forgettable nightmare as the surrounding area became ground for multiple human rights abuses.

British army servicemen taking part in a joint military training session with their Kenyan counterparts. Photo/Courtesy.

The unrelenting human rights abuses prompted the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHCR) to submit a formal request to Kenya’s National Assembly directing it to hold the British army operating in Central Kenya to account for multiple cases of human abuse.

Multiple incidences of murder, rape, and exploitation by BATUK were cited in the KNHCR report presented to the Defence Foreign Relations Committee. KNHCR has received a total of 43 complaints of human rights abuses by BATUK as at March this year.

Notably, the report submitted by KNHRC cites lack of justice where the army has been accused of committing different crimes including murder, rape, maiming and assault. This has led to general mistrust by the host community as reported cases are brushed aside as the British army carries its activities unfazed.

The ongoing cases of human rights abuses got national and international attention after news of the brutal murder of a young woman in 2012 resurfaced. The subsequent uproar led to an surface investigation but the lack of accountability by the British servicemen, past and present, remains the crucial stumbling block in attempts to procure justice for those affected by the monstrosity.

The murdered young woman, Agnes Wanjiru, was a 21-year-old Kenyan mother of one, had accompanied the British army servicemen to a party in a hotel in Nanyuki.Her body was later found by a hotel worker two months after she was killed. The body had been stuffed into a nearby septic tank with her bra as the only piece of clothing on her body. She was mother to a five-month-old baby and occasionally turned to sex work to support herself and her baby. An investigation into her killing concluded that she was killed by one or more British Army servicemen. It has widely been reported that BATUK servicemen joked about it on social media with some making references to the septic tank she was dumped in; how none of them has been brought to book is as puzzling as it is disturbing.