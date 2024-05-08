Hype Ballo Freed On a Ksh 500K Cash Bail

DJ Joe Mfalme’s hypeman Allan Ochieng popularly known as Hype Ballo has been freed on a Ksh 500,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of the same amount.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Ballo was released by Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony.

“Allan Ochieng alias Hype Ballo, accused of the murder of DCI officer Felix Kintosi was released today on a Kshs 500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Kshs 500,000 by a Kiambu Law Court,” ODPP stated.

While issuing the ruling, Justice Chepkwony ordered the accused to attend all court sessions, report to DCI Kikuyu Sub-county on the first day of every month until the key witness testifies, and remain under the supervision of the Kibera area chief until his case is finalized.

The case will be mentioned on May 22, 2024, for pretrial and scheduling of a hearing date.

Ballo was arrested alongside Joe Mfalme and four others on 16 March for allegedly assaulting the DCI officer at Kikuyu Market.

The slain officer reportedly rammed the DJ’s car from behind before being assaulted over the incident.

The detective complained of abdominal pains and was first taken to Langata Hospital before being transferred to Nairobi West Hospital, where he died

On April 5, ODPP directed that Ballo be charged with the murder of the late DCI officer and advised that DJ Mfalme and other co-accused be witnesses in the murder case.

Also Read: DJ Mfalme Breaks Silence On Reports Of Beating DCI Officer To Death