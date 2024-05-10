Microsoft Announces $2.2 Billion AI and Cloud Computing Investment in Malaysia

Microsoft has announced a $2.2 billion investment in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in Malaysia to help the country improve its AI infrastructure.

Satya Nadella, the company’s CEO, is on a three-nation visit to Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, to announce investments in data centers, artificial intelligence, and cloud services.

“Today, Microsoft announced it will invest $2.2 billion over the next four years to support Malaysia’s digital transformation, the single largest investment in the country’s 32-year history,” it said in a statement released on Thursday, as CEO Satya Nadella delivered a keynote speech in Kuala Lumpur.

It stated that the funds would be used to construct AI and cloud infrastructure in Malaysia, establish an AI center of excellence, and provide AI training to up to 200,000 Malaysians.

“We are committed to supporting Malaysia’s AI transformation and ensuring that it benefits all Malaysians,” Nadella said in a statement.

“Our investments in digital infrastructure and skilling will help Malaysian businesses, communities, and developers apply the latest technology to drive inclusive economic growth and innovation across the country.”

He also confirmed the investment during his keynote speech, stating that he was “really pleased” to announce the expansion.

The vow comes after he announced a $1.7 billion investment in Indonesia and Thailand’s first data centre area this week to improve cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

