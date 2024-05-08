Connect with us

Chelsea Defender Thiago Silva Set to Rejoin Fluminense at the End of His Contract

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will return to Brazilian club Fluminense after his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old revealed his departure from Chelsea after a four-year stay and has now signed a contract with the reigning Copa Libertadores champions until 2026.

Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer in August 2020 and has since made 151 appearances, and won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup. He has stated that he hopes to return to the club one day in “another role.”

Chelsea have announced that Silva will leave after their final game of the season against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, and they have agreed that he can join his new team early to practice with them before registering on July 1.

Silva played for Fluminense from 2006 to 2008. He departed for AC Milan in 2009 and joined Paris Saint-German three years later. He signed for Chelsea in 2020 and won the Champions League the following year.

The Brazilian international was voted Chelsea’s Player of the Year last season. The defender has been nominated to the Brazil squad for the last four World Cups. He also won the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2019 Copa América with his national side.

Also Read: Pochettino: VAR Decision on Late Chelsea Goal Undermines Premier League

