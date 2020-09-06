REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we are going to list the salaries of all Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) ranks as well as other benefits that the military men enjoy in Kenya. Recently there has been a lot of discussion as to whether they are adequately paid but only after seeing the facts can you let us know your reaction.

A fresh KDF recruit takes home a salary of KES 7,172. Privates in the Kenya Defense Forces earn a salary of between KES 19,941 and KES 30,000. Lance Corporals’ pay range between KES 26,509 to KES 50,000 while Corporals earn salaries that range between KES 32,250 to KES 70,000. The Captains enjoy a package of between KES 73,182 to KES 110,000.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The next rank after the captains is that of Majors who take home between KES 102,106 to KES 150,000. Then the Lieutenant Colonels’ salary ranges from KES 130,735 to KES 180,000 while that of Colonels is between KES 153,317 to KES 300,000. There are also Lieutenant Generals whose salary is between KES 632,984 and KES 800,000.

READ ALSO: Totally Unimaginable; This Is The Salary A Recce Squad Officer Takes Home In A Month

The highest-earning army officer is the Chief of Defense Forces who takes home between KES 894,897 to KES 1 million.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There are other great incentives, depending on the rank, which come along with serving the Kenya Army. These bonuses make it look very good to work for KDF. For example, a new recruit or a Kenyan Army cadet would have no financial problems when living in barracks in the army.

It is necessary to remember that all Army personnel buy all supplies at half price inside their barracks. If KES 500 is the usual market price for three liters of cooking oil, an officer in the army would only pay KES 250, if not less. KDF soldiers will also pocket very large salaries if they are recruited for peacekeeping missions outside of Kenya. We may reveal that during such missions each KDF soldier receives from between KES 5,000 to KES 10,000 a day. KDF is worth joining, with all those perks.

READ ALSO: Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, there are problems to becoming a military officer and this is common all over the world. To rise through the ranks in the army, for example, can be quite a difficult task as there is always very strong competition among soldiers. You have to be extraordinary to win a promotion.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.