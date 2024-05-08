Greenwood Will Not Return to Manchester United Next Season- Getafe President

Mason Greenwood will not return to Manchester United next season, according to Getafe president Angel Torres, who expects the striker to remain at the Spanish club.

Greenwood, 22, joined Getafe on a season-long loan from United in September after a criminal investigation into an alleged attempted rape was dropped by prosecutors.

He had not played for United since January 2022, when he was charged with controlling and coercive behavior and assaulting a woman after photos and videos were published online.

“If it were up to the boy, his parents, and the club, I think he would continue for another year,” Torres told Radio Marca. ”

But as far as Manchester United are concerned, the news we have from last week, where the Getafe sporting director went to England to watch some games and was with them, is that if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell, because he is not going back to Manchester.

“We have to wait until the end of June. The family and the player are very comfortable and very happy here, with our fans. When he came here he hadn’t played for 16 months. He has regained his form, scoring eight goals in the league and two in the Copa,” said the Getafe President.

“The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will stay with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.” he added.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said last month that no decision had been taken on Greenwood’s future.

