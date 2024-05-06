Connect with us

KQ Employee Detained In DRC Released

The Kenya Airways Manager in the Democratic Republic Of Congo (DRC) Lydia Mbotela who has been in detention has been freed.

In a statement on Monday, May 5, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oeoi announced that Mbotela has been released.

The Foreign Affairs PS commended the Kenyan mission in Kinshasa and the DRC authorities for reaching an agreement to release the KQ employee.

“Deeply grateful to inform that Lydia Mbotela, KQ Manager in DRC, has just been released by the authorities in Kinshasa. I commend the team at our Mission: our Military Attaché, the FRO and the Charge d’affaires, for this incredible work of negotiating our compatriot’s release,” Koris stated.

Mbotela and another KQ employee were arrested on Friday, April 19. During their arrest, the national airline explained that their phones were seized, and all access was denied.

According to KQ the reason for their arrest was alleged to be missing custom documentation on valuable cargo that was to be transported on a KQ flight on April 12th, 2024.

On April 29, KQ announced it had suspended its flights to  DRC indefinitely.

In a statement, KQ CEO Alan Kivaluka said the airline was forced to suspend its flights to DRC after the detention of its two employees by the Military Intelligence Unit in Kinshasa

Kivaluka said KQ  is unable to support its flights without personnel effectively and hence reached a difficult decision to suspend flights to Kinshasa.

“The continued detention of our employees has made it difficult for us to supervise our operations in Kinshasa, which include customer service, ground handling, cargo activities, and generally ensuring safe, secure, and efficient operations. We also ask that our staff be treated humanely and respectfully during this unlawful detention,” read the statement in part.

