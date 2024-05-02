Connect with us

President Ruto Set To Make History In As Commitee Makes Special Request To US Congress

FdSfTkwXgAADqpM 1663884215

File iamge of Joe Biden With President Ruto and Mama Rachel Ruto.

President William Ruto is set to make history in the US after the Foreign Affairs Committee sent a formal request to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to invite the Kenyan President to address a joint session of Congress on his official visit to the United States later this month.

The request for President Ruto to address the US Congress was made in a letter dated April 30, 2024.

“We are writing to respectfully request that you extend a formal invitation to the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, to address a joint session of Congress on his official visit to the United States,” the letter reads in part.

Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory W. Meeks and Chairman Michael McCaul noted that the invitation would underscore the importance of Kenya- US relations.

The two officials mentioned that the US is among Kenya’s largest trading partners and Kenya is one of Africa’s most dynamic economies, boasting a top utilization rate of U.S. market access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

“It is crucial for members of Congress to understand how Kenya’s active participation in Africa’s future and beyond is vital for peace and stability in the region and aligns with the broader economic and strategic interests of the United States,” the letter added.

If invited, President Ruto would be the first Kenyan head of state to address a joint session of Congress, and the first African head of state to address Congress since former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf eighteen years ago.

US President Joe Biden on February invited President Ruto to visit the US to commemorate the 60th anniversary of US-Kenya diplomatic relations, symbolising a robust partnership that has significantly impacted the citizens of both nations.

“President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of the Republic of Kenya for a State Visit to the United States on May 23, 2024,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Peirre said in a statement.

Also Read: President Ruto Inaugurates Connected Africa Summit 2024

