Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands after Kenya Railways Corporation notified him of plans to reclaim the land where the main church in Nairobi is situated. They sent a letter to him recently indicating that the land occupied for years by the church along Haile Selassie Avenue is the corporation’s property.

According to Kenya Railways, the parcel occupied by Ng’ang’a’s church “encroaches on land initially reserved for railway use” but had supposedly been allocated to him irregularly.

“You are hereby urged to surrender all documents relating to the irregular allocation of the above-referenced property to the Kenya Railways,” stated the letter. The corporation has in recent months intensified efforts to reclaim what it claims is its grabbed land across the country.

Kenya Railways went further to explain that the move is part of efforts to reclaim “all its land” that had been allocated to numerous private entities throughout the country, which is being done in collaboration with the EACC and the Assets Recovery Agency.

Tens of businesses and a number of structures have already been demolished in Kisumu as a result of their drive.

In the letter to the Neno Church, Kenya railways state categorically that there is no evidence to show that they surrendered the parcel of land to any individual and that the church is sitting on a place that is reserved for railway use.

The land in question also has petrol stations, at least two other churches, a motor bazaar, hotels, and several other businesses. The piece of land occupied by the Neno church is also being used as a parking lot as a few public service vehicles could be seen parked on the dedicated space in front of the church. Even a new concrete building was being erected right next to the parking lot.

The shocking letter from Kenya Railways Corporation to Mr. Ng’ang’a revives some difficult memories when county council bulldozers tore down his church for unexplained reasons in 2011.

The pastor, who gained numerous followers through televised sermons while portraying his ability to purportedly “exorcise” demons, has had many battles to wage in his public life. Videos of him insulting some members of his congregation trended widely on social media.

His actions have often drawn controversy whether on and out of the pulpit.

He even faced trial for reckless driving after a horrific accident in 2015 involving his car where a woman lost her life on the Naivasha-Nairobi road but was acquitted in 2018 sparking a public outcry.

