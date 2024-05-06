President Ruto Reveals Amount Of Money Households Evacuated Due to Floods Will Receive

President William Ruto on Monday, May 6 announced that families in Nairobi evacuated for their safety due to the ongoing floods will receive a Ksh10,000 stipend from the National Government.

Speaking during his visit to Mathare, Ruto said the money will enable the affected families to find alternative accommodation while the government works on a long-term solution for the victims.

“We have 40,000 households who were evacuated because of their safety, every household will receive Ksh10,000 to look for alternative housing waiting for government intervention,” he stated.

President Ruto also said all victims of flood in the country will be treated in a humane way. He noted enough resources have been set aside to buy food and bedding for the affected people.

The Head of State explained that alternative settlement for the 40,000 displaced households will also be offered.

Ruto assured the flood victims that the government has put in place measures to ensure that the money is not stolen by anyone.

“That money will not be eaten by the wealthy, those who dare to mess with that money will meet me,” said Ruto.

Further President Ruto announced that the government has allocated Sh 1 billion to repair schools in Nairobi and other parts of the county before the schools re-open for the second term.

“Additionally, we apportioned Sh1 billion to rebuild schools so that our children can resume their studies in good time.” he announced.

