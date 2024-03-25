DJ Mfalme Breaks Silence On Reports Of Beating DCI Officer To Death 

Popular DJ Joseph Mwenda alias DJ Joe Mfalme has broken silence after being arrested for allegedly being involved in the death of a DCI officer.

In a statement on Sunday DJ Mfalme sent his condolences to the bereaved family, friends and all those impacted by the officer’s death.

“This is a public statement solely aimed at addressing the recent developments surrounding the regrettable incident that has come to the attention of the general public.

“First and foremost, we express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this unfortunate incident,” read the statement in part.

DJ Mfalme Mwenda noted that he and his team had been collaborating with investigative agencies over the incident.

“DJ Joe Mfalme and his team are fully committed to participating in the investigative procedure and will continue to extend their cooperation as may be required,” Mfalme stated.

He further said he will refrain from making any further statements due to the ongoing investigations and the sensitive nature of the matter.

“We place our trust in God Almighty in particular and the authorities in general to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation aimed at uncovering the truth,” Mfalme added.

The renowned DJ was arrested on Saturday together with his bouncer, driver and photographer for allegedly attacking Kabete Station Deputy DCIO Felix Kelian on March 16.

Also being questioned are three police officers who attended the incident where the alleged assault occurred.

The DCI officer was left complaining of abdominal pain and was first rushed to the Langata Hospital before being referred to Nairobi West Hospital where he died on Friday.

An autopsy showed that Kelian died from pancreatic complications. He also had injuries on his private parts.

