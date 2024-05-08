Doctors Call Off Strike After Agreement With Government

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on Wednesday, May 8 ended the doctors’ strike after reaching an agreement with the government.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said KMPDU officials have signed a return to work agreement with the government to bring to an end the doctors’ strike after 56 days.

“After 56 days, KMPDU signs agreement, ending nationwide doctors’ strike,” the Ministry stated.

The government and the health officials signed the return to work formula on Wednesday evening in line with the directive issued by the Labour Relations Court.

Speaking after signing the agreement, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said they wanted the doctors’ intern posted immediately per the CBA, but the government wanted them to wait for the court litigation before the agreement.

“All the doctor interns: Medical officer interns, Pharmacists interns and Dentists interns will have to wait a little bit longer, we have agreed on 60 days that they will not be posted but we will be having conversations on this issue,” he said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha on her part said the deal could not have been reached at a better time than now when the country is grappling with a flooding crisis and the ministry is accelerating access to universal health coverage.

“And within the next 90 days, the Ministry of Health will also review existing staffing norms and standards which were last published in 2016 and this will set forth the stage of filling the gaps that have existed within the health sector,” Nakhumicha said.

The doctors downed their tools on March 14 paralyzing service provision in public health facilities across the country.

They demanded a hike in their salaries as part of the fulfillment of the 2017 collective bargaining agreement and the posting of medical interns.

