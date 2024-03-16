Connect with us

News

Presidnet Ruto Honours 4 CSs With Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart Award

ruto sign data

William Ruto

President William Ruto has honored four cabinet secretaries for their distinguished and outstanding services to the country.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, March 15, Ruto awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart award (second class) to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage CS Aisha Jumwa, Florence Bore for Labour, and Alice Wahome for Lands.

The Head of State at the same time awarded Teresia Mabika Malokwe with Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (First Class) and Karani John Ndiwa Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (Third Class).

President Ruto issued the awards upon the advice of a National Honours and Awards Committee.

The Order of the Golden Heart of the Republic of Kenya, the nation’s highest honour, is divided into three classes: Chief, Elder, and Moran, with the title of Chief usually reserved for the holder of the office of President.

However, several prominent figures have also received the medal despite not being Kenyan sitting presidents such as President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, and Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The Order of the Burning Spear on the other hand recognises distinguished service to public dignitaries, exemplary members of the public service, and professionals.

Established in 1966, the Order is also divided into three: Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S), Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (E.B.S), and Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (M.B.S).

Notable figures with the award include; former State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu, Olympic Champion David Rudisha, and veteran news anchor Jeff Koinange.

Also Read: Ruto Appoints 10 Female Ambassador In Honor Of International Women’s Day

