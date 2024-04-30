Cabinet Orders Kenyans Living in Flood-Prone Areas to Evacuate in 48 Hours

The Cabinet on Tuesday, April 30 directed all Kenyans living in fragile ecosystems around the country to vacate within 48 hours starting Wednesday, May 1.

In a dispatch from State House, the Cabinet said it received and considered a weather forecast report from the Meteorological Department, indicating that the ongoing rains will persist in intensity and duration, and warning that the situation could get dire because the soils around the country are fully saturated.

The Cabinet directed that all members of the public residing within these risky areas are required to move out within 48 hours. These include areas near dams and other water reservoirs in public or private land, areas prone to mudslides and landslides, and riparian lands along rivers and other water courses across the country,” read the statement in part.

The top decision-making organ noted that the Kenya Kwanza Government has put in place measures to support the evacuation and temporary shelter of those who will be affected by this directive in the event that they require assistance.

The Cabinet also mentioned that the government has identified public spaces in various parts of the country where those affected will be given temporary shelter together with the provision of essential food and non-food supplies.

In Nairobi, where the effects on people who live on riparian lands have been devastating, especially in the informal settlements along the Nairobi River, the Cabinet has directed that people living within the 30 metres riparian corridor move out within 48 hours as their lives are in harm’s way.

The Cabinet has also directed the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development to fast-track the roll out of social housing to accommodate the many people living in the informal settlements and giving priority to those that will be vacating the riparian area.

The Cabinet further directed the Nairobi Rivers Commission, the Nairobi County Government, and the ministry to work with the communities living along the three main rivers in Nairobi – Mathare, Ngong, and Nairobi – to create an additional 30 meters planning corridor.

